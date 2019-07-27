Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 335,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $106,968.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

