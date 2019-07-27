Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 335,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.42.
In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $106,968.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.
