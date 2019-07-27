Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,715,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 759,476 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,335,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,146,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 518,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,186. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

