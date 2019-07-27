Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29, Morningstar.com reports. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Scholastic updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02. Scholastic has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $47.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,166,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 71,763 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 15.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 357,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

