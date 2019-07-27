SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SBT Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SBTB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.69. SBT Bancorp shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 1,858 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.44.

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter.

SBT Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products.

