Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SASR. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.25 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.85.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Reeder bought 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $29,972.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,373.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,653 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 681,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

