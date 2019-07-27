Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 13th

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Sanderson Farms has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.91. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $154.82.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.70 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

