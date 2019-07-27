Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SAL traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

