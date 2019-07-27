salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $164,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $26,017,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,037.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,655,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,055 shares of company stock valued at $54,950,733. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.