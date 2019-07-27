Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €128.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €130.10 ($151.28).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of Safran stock opened at €135.00 ($156.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €129.26. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.