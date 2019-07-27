Round Table Services LLC Invests $254,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. 6,971,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $128.55. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

