Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down to $168.88

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.21, but opened at $168.88. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $167.22, with a volume of 2,439,982 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

In related news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613 shares of company stock valued at $99,284 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

