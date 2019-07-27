Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.24. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $65,054,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after buying an additional 676,123 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 561,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,161,000 after buying an additional 554,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,892,000 after buying an additional 450,686 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.