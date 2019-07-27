Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.48 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

