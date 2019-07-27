Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.58.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

