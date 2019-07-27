Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Shares of RELL stock remained flat at $$5.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.