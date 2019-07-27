Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.43

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and traded as low as $43.61. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 686 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.19 million and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

