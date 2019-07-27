Rialto Price Hits $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Rialto token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rialto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00293128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.01564659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00119553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rialto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rialto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.