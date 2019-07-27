RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RHI Magnesita currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,996.67 ($78.36).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,556 ($59.53). 41,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,028. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,165 ($67.49). The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,674.64.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

