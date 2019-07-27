RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RGC Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

RGCO opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of -0.18. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 188 shares of company stock worth $5,326. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 81,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RGC Resources by 526.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RGC Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 73,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

