Reviewing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & Southern (NYSE:SO)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Southern (NYSE:SO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 18.42% 10.51% 3.91% Southern 15.03% 10.37% 2.61%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OGE Energy and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71 Southern 2 9 1 0 1.92

OGE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $38.70, indicating a potential downside of 9.07%. Southern has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.09%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Southern.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. OGE Energy pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Southern has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and Southern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.27 billion 3.75 $425.50 million $2.12 20.08 Southern $23.50 billion 2.47 $2.24 billion $3.07 18.16

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than OGE Energy. Southern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Southern on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 11 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,616 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 52 substations and 5,100 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems include 345 substations; 29,345 structure miles of overhead lines; 2,940 miles of underground conduit; and 10,932 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 297 miles of underground conduit, and 685 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 26 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 40 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,200 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 158 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 9 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of distributed generation infrastructure, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

