Reviewing Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Genprex N/A -141.21% -136.07%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Genprex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Genprex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Genprex has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.62%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Genprex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.22 million N/A N/A Genprex N/A N/A -$12.37 million ($0.90) -1.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genprex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genprex beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

