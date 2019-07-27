Revain (R) Hits One Day Volume of $1.54 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $47.79 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00293085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.01605845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00118398 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex, Cryptopia, C-CEX, BitFlip, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

