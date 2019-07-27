Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 30,500 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

