Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 67 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,364 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.41.

NASDAQ LRCX remained flat at $$210.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,944. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.43. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

