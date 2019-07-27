Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,196.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,146,000 after buying an additional 455,838 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after buying an additional 287,206 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,555,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after buying an additional 126,109 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.08. 415,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.49 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

