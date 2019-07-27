Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Up 53.3% in July

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 211,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

RVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Retail Value alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Retail Value has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $36.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.