Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.97. 1,109,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,890. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

