Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.97. 1,109,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

