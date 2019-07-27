Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Vision Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 891,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

