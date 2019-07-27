Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FRBK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $267.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harry Madonna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 698,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,288.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 17,900 shares of company stock worth $89,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,035 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,736,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 145,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

