Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

