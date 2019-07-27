Renaissance Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 368,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,583,000 after acquiring an additional 96,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. 5,056,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,129. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $362.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

