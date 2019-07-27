RefToken (REF) 1-Day Volume Tops $122.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. RefToken has a market capitalization of $136,505.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RefToken has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RefToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RefToken Profile

REF is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

