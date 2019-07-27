Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 669.18 ($8.74).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 574 ($7.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 549.82. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

