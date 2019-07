Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Rediff.com India Limited (OTCMKTS:REDFY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Rediff.com India shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company operates in two segments, India Online Business and US Publishing Business. Its Websites consist of channels relevant to Indian interests, such as cricket, astrology, matchmaker, and movies; content on various matters, including news and finance; search facilities; a range of community features comprising e-mail, chat, messenger, e-commerce, and broadband wireless content; and mobile value-added services, such as ring tones, picture messages, logos, wallpapers, and other related products to mobile phone users.

