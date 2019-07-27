Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.
RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 205,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $449.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $5,280,635.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 103,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
