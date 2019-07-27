Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 205,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $449.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $5,280,635.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 103,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

