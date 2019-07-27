RED (RED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,135.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. RED has a market cap of $840,362.00 and $11,135.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last seven days, RED has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00935525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

