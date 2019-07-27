Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,531,000 after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.48. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.61.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

