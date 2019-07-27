Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 442.0% in the second quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 45.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $214.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 26.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $219.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

