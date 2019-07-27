Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Lewis Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $2,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

