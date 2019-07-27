Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $981,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664,349 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,621,000 after purchasing an additional 524,827 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,652.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 455,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 453,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 143.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 437,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $311.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,795 shares of company stock worth $10,679,608 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

