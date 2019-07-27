Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ CELG opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELG. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.22.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.