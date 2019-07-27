Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,742,000 after buying an additional 136,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $906,735,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,077,000 after buying an additional 156,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.30.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,238,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

