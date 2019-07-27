Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,071 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 14.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 39,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 13.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

In related news, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $4,053,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $215.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

