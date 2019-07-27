Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $106.83 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

