Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 64.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $63,860.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00294517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.01598492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,821,788,958 tokens.

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

