Rapids Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,609.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $9,609.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.01606125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00118369 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,293,533,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,994,771,617 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.