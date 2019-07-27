Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, insider Thomas A. Foresta purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Randolph Bancorp worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNDB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 18,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.24.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

