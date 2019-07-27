Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $17.86 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 7.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,495.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,679 shares of company stock valued at $30,118,886. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $116.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

