Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $47,019,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $9,650,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 345,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 2,245,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $2,754,210.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

